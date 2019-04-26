|
Kelley Shae Johnson
Phoenix - Kelley Shae Johnson, 22, passed away on April 19th, 2019. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and devoted friend. Loved by all, Kelley will be remembered for her sweet, kind, and gentle soul. She was a peacemaker from the day she was born. Kelley loved to travel and experience places different from her home in Phoenix, Arizona. She was admired for her confidence, independence, and creativity. She welcomed everyone with open arms, without judgement. Amongst friends, Kelley was described as a Bumblebee. She had the innate ability to extract her friends' best qualities and bring everyone together. She had been accepted to graduate school where she was excited to earn her Doctorate in Clinical Psychology. She hoped to use her gift of empathy to help others and assist them in making their lives better. Kelley is survived by her mother Shelley, father Charley, brother Charley III, and sister Hayley. She is also survived by her grandfather Charles Johnson and her grandmother Eleanor Feliz Padilla.
Memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, April 26th at St. Patrick's Catholic Community at 10815 North 84th Street in Scottsdale, Arizona. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 26, 2019