Services
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Community
10815 North 84th Street
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelley Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelley Shae Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kelley Shae Johnson Obituary
Kelley Shae Johnson

Phoenix - Kelley Shae Johnson, 22, passed away on April 19th, 2019. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and devoted friend. Loved by all, Kelley will be remembered for her sweet, kind, and gentle soul. She was a peacemaker from the day she was born. Kelley loved to travel and experience places different from her home in Phoenix, Arizona. She was admired for her confidence, independence, and creativity. She welcomed everyone with open arms, without judgement. Amongst friends, Kelley was described as a Bumblebee. She had the innate ability to extract her friends' best qualities and bring everyone together. She had been accepted to graduate school where she was excited to earn her Doctorate in Clinical Psychology. She hoped to use her gift of empathy to help others and assist them in making their lives better. Kelley is survived by her mother Shelley, father Charley, brother Charley III, and sister Hayley. She is also survived by her grandfather Charles Johnson and her grandmother Eleanor Feliz Padilla.

Memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, April 26th at St. Patrick's Catholic Community at 10815 North 84th Street in Scottsdale, Arizona. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.