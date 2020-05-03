Longtime Sitka, Alaska, resident Kelly C. Ferguson Sr. passed away April 25, 2020, of complications resulting from a head injury. He was 67.



At the time of his death, Kelly was living in La Pine, Oregon, where he was enjoying his retirement.



He was born March 19, 1953, in Las Vegas, Nevada, the youngest of four children of Claude and Loretta Ferguson.



He grew up in Phoenix, was a graduate of Arcadia High School, and spent much of his adult life in Sitka, Alaska, where he became involved in the world of commercial fishing. He met his wife of 36 years, Camille (Wrenn) Ferguson, in Sitka. They had two sons, Tony and Kelly Jr., and a daughter, Mary.



Kelly worked at Sitka Sound Seafoods before attending trade school in Tacoma, Washington, to become a heavy equipment operator. He worked for S&S in Sitka and started his own business, Kelly's Diesel Service.



He retired from the state of Alaska Department of Transportation in Sitka in 2013, moving to Albuquerque and then to La Pine, Oregon, in 2019.



Kelly was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, riding his ATVs and "plinking" with his family. Kelly and Camille enjoyed going on sight-seeing and 4-wheeling road trips with their RV, particularly in New Mexico, Utah, and Oregon, after his retirement.



He loved his furry companions, Kruzoff and KC. He enjoyed watching the NFL with his daughter Mary, both being fans of the Seattle Seahawks. He loved going with his wife and in-laws to watch the University of Oregon Ducks play.



Kelly was one of the founders of the early Sitka/Edgecumbe Youth Football League, and coached his sons Tony's and Kelly's teams Southeast Storm, Giants and Seahawks. He considered his team family and many of his players still refer to him as "coach."



Kelly loved his large, extended family. "Uncle Kelly" liked being Santa Claus for all his nieces and nephews and grandchildren, hiding eggs for them during the family Easter Egg hunt, and entertaining the family with a fireworks show for the 4th of July.



Kelly was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Loretta Ferguson, and his favorite dogs, Kruzoff and KC.



He is survived by his wife, Camille Ferguson; his children, Anthony and Krista Hammock, Kelly Ferguson Jr., and Mary Ferguson (Ryan Silva); and grandchildren Gavin, Trenton, and Killian Hammock, Chelsea McGraw, and Trista, Jasmine and Evander Elixman, all of Sitka.



He also is survived by his sister, Linda (John) Barkman, and children, Tiffany Grayson and Chris Barkman; brother Michael (Ellen) Ferguson and children Windy, Nathaniel and Elias Ferguson; and brother Randy Ferguson.



A celebration of life will follow at a later date.









