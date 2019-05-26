Kelly Dean Clark



Scottsdale - Kelly Dean Clark, 82, was born on May 25, 1936, in Hollis, OK. He passed away on May 2, 2019, in Scottsdale, AZ. In 1937, Kelly's parents, Bert C Clark and Lula Mae Cheatham Clark, moved to Tolleson, AZ where they opened up a Chevron Service Station. After Kelly graduated from Tolleson Union High School in 1954, he continued his education at Phoenix College and Arizona State University. Kelly married Rita Perrin on April 12, 1957, at the First Southern Baptist Church in Tolleson. They were married for 62 years. In the 1940s, Kelly's dad and brother, Alvin, started Bert Clark and Son Standard Service Station in Tolleson. In the 1950s, Kelly and Bert opened a Mobil gas station on 12th St. and Glendale Ave. in Phoenix. In 1975, Kelly started Kelly Clark Automotive Specialists on 12th St. and Glendale Ave. He opened a second location on 19th Ave. and Bethany Home Rd. four years later. Kelly's son, Greg, now owns the repair shop on 19th Ave. In 1999, Kelly opened a 3rd repair shop on 40th St. and Bell Rd. Cheryl worked alongside her dad for 20 years at both Bell Rd. and Glendale Ave. as his Controller. Kelly acquired many close friends in his lifetime. He was kind and generous and lived life to the fullest. He worked hard and played hard, including boat racing, 4 wheelers, jet skis and houseboats. But most of all, he loved to fly his airplane. He watched NASCAR and any other racing. His need for speed never subsided. Rita and Kelly even went to the Kentucky Derby one year. Kelly is survived by his wife, Rita; daughter, Cheryl; son, Greg (Kynan); five grandchildren, Lynsi (Joey), Nicolette, Kelly Rex, Payton Dean, Riley James; one great-grandson, Brayden Ronald (Kelly was Pop Kelly or Kelly to all of them); nephew, Larry Clark; nieces, Sandra Oliver (Ed) and Karen Ellis (Dave); sister-in-law, Jeanette Coaly (Delbert); and brother-in-law, Jimmy Perrin (Cindy). Kelly was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Edna Mae; his brother, Alvin (Doris); his son-in-law, Ronald Stoner; and his daughter-in-law, Roxanne Clark. For several months, he fought so hard to be with his family. Sadly, he couldn't overcome an infection and the chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease, Myasthenia Gravis. A celebration of Kelly's life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 3 P.M. at Scottsdale Bible Church (Grace Chapel), 7601 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85260



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:



1. Epilepsy Foundation of Arizona



3620 N. 4th Ave., Rm. #228



Phoenix, AZ 85013



602-282-3515



Riley Clark/In honor of Kelly Clark



2. Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF)



4343 E. Camelback Rd., Ste. 230



Phoenix, AZ 85018



602-224-1800



Team Brave Like Brayden/In honor of Kelly Clark



Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences. Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019