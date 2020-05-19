Kelly Sue Johnson
Peoria - KELLY SUE JOHNSON, 53, of Peoria, AZ, passed away May 16, 2020 at Banner Boswell Hospital. She was born in Menominee, MI on July 21, 1966, to the late Marilyn Johnston Stehle and the late Gust Johnson. Kelly was also predeceased by brother, David Johnson, sister Amber Johnson, and half-sister Mona Clontz.

Kelly graduated from Stephenson High School and studied Elementary Education at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. Kelly's career was in sales, and she earned many awards over the years. A lover of animals and birds, Kelly had many furry friends during the years. She especially loved her parakeets. Kelly's favorite color was purple, and her passion was shopping. She was a devoted Christian who loved Jesus, coffee, and Facebook.

Kelly is survived by uncles, George Johnston (Susan) of NM, Pete Johnston (Katherine) and Jeff Johnston (Darsi) of AZ. She is also survived by aunts, Elaine Kennebeck (Jim) of NC, Cindi Nalon (Patrick) of FL, Sue Perpich (Greg) of CA, and Afton Johnston of AZ, along with many cousins, including special cousin, Gina Held. She is also survived by stepfather, Bart Stehle of AZ and stepmother Mary Johnson of MI.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Kelly will be interred with her siblings in Mellen Township Cemetery in Wallace, MI with a private service by Pastor Bob Donaldson. Arrangements by Best Funeral Home in Peoria, AZ and Anderson-Diehm Funeral Home in Stephenson, MI. A special family memorial will take place at the Johnston family reunion at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Covenant Church, W5213 Number 14 Road, Wallace, MI 49893 or to a church of your choice




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
