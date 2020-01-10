|
Kendall Lynn Carver
November 4, 1936 -
December 30, 2019
Kendall Carver died in Scottsdale Arizona on December 30, 2019 at the age of 83 surrounded by his family and friends.
Ken always viewed himself as a small-town Iowa boy who made it in the big city. He grew up in Spencer, Iowa, and after graduation from the University of Iowa, started in the insurance business with Washington National Insurance Company. In 1977, Ken became President and subsequently CEO of Washington National Insurance Company of New York and retired in 1995.
In 2006, Ken founded the International Cruise Victims Association after the disappearance of his eldest daughter on a cruise ship. As Chairman, he raised global awareness of safety concerns with cruising and successfully lobbied for new legislation to control crimes on cruise ships. For this work, Ken was presented with the Ronald Reagan Public Policy Award by the US Department of Justice in Washington DC.
On the personal front, Ken was an avid photographer who loved to travel and was always looking for what was on the other side of the next hill. Most importantly, Ken was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend and survived by his wife Carol, 3 daughters, and 4 grandchildren. We'll greatly miss him.
Memorial Service
Date: Saturday, February 1, 2020
Time: 3:00-5:00pm including the wake following the service
Paradise Valley United Methodist Church
4455 E Lincoln Drive
Paradise Valley, AZ 85283
An additional service will be held later this summer in Iowa. Donations can be made to the International Cruise Victims Association.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020