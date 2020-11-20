Kendall Ong
Kendall Ong was born in Phoenix, Arizona on November 2, 1956 and passed away on October 29, 2020 in Germany.
A leader in the hair industry, Kendall start- ed his hair career at Ar- mando Hair Design. In 1987 he moved on to a successful career at Vidal Sassoon. He worked and
managed several Sassoon salons across the country eventually becoming the Media Spokesperson for the salon, where he traveled around the world with Vidal. In February 1998, he married Beate Assmuth and they moved back to Phoenix where they purchased and operated Mane Attraction Salon for 21 years. He was a board member of the Professional Beauty Association, a member of Intercoiffure, and a past judge at the North American Hairstyling Awards. He was an advocate for continuing hair education, and he coached and mentored many hair stylists in the industry. Kendall was a man of many interests. He would have been a perfect contestant on Jeopardy since he was particularly interested in history, architec- ture, music, and loved traveling the world. His life passions were his wife, Beate, snow skiing, Bruce Springsteen, playing basketball, the Phoenix Suns, and the Arizona Diamondbacks. His smile, quick wit, and dry sense of humor were engaging, and he would be the center of attention whenever he entered a room. He was loved by his large extended
family and countless number of friends.
He battled back courageously from two strokes in 2019. His goal after his first stroke was to go ski- ing again. Through his hard work, determination, and help from the countless therapists, family and friends, he was able to achieve his goal.
Kendall is survived by his wife, Beate, sons Ad- dison (Sara) and Dylan (Chloe), parents Frank and Louise, brother Randall (Allison), nephew Connor, and niece Courtney, and many relatives and friends.
A private ceremony will be held for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kendall Ong Memorial Scholarship through the Professional Beauty Association: https://pbacharities.wufoo.com/forms/kendall-ong-memorial-scholarship-donation/