Phoenix - Kenji Umeda of Phoenix, AZ died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was 71 years old. Kenji was born in Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan and lived in the United Kingdom, Italy and the U.S. as a sculptor. His work is featured throughout the Southwest and internationally, including the Scottsdale Civic Center (Allurement of a Journey, pictured right) and Kettle's Yard, Cambridge, England. Kenji was featured on PBS and in publications throughout Japan.

Kenji is survived by his loving wife Jacqueline Benard; daughter, Alyssa Macchiaroli (Nick) of Dallas, TX; son, Issey Umeda (Gloria) of Vancouver, BC, Canada; and sister, Noriyo Umeda of Ibaraki, Osaka, Japan.

Services will be held privately by the family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019
