Kenneth A. Mack
Kenneth A. Mack

Gilbert - Kenneth A. Mack, 77, of Gilbert, Arizona passed away on September 24, 2020, from complications of a long-term chronic medical condition. Born in Chicago, he was the eldest child of Stephen and Mae Maciejewski. Ken graduated from Lane Technical High School in 1961, then attended the University of Illinois, Chicago College of Pharmacy. There he joined the Kappa Psi Fraternity and was instrumental in renovating an old house the fraternity acquired. After graduating in 1967 and becoming a registered pharmacist, Ken worked at Walgreens where he met his future wife, Gloria, who worked at the store part-time; they married in 1968. In 1973, they relocated to Arizona because, "You don't have to shovel sunshine." For 40+ years, Ken worked at many retail and hospital pharmacies across the Phoenix area. Ken enjoyed restoring old cars, spending time with his family, and escaping the summer heat by camping in the mountains.

Ken is survived by his wife of 52 years Gloria, two daughters, 3 grandsons, a twin sister and several nieces and nephews. A private Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ken's name to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 20 to Oct. 28, 2020.
