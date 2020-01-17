|
|
Kenneth Allan Palmer
Scottsdale - Kenneth Allan Palmer of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 at the age of 80 from complications of non-Hodgkins lymphoma surrounded by his loving daughters Abbe and Robin.
Born on August 6, 1939 in Fall River, Massachusetts, he graduated from Durfee High School and Babson College with a degree in Business. After starting his career at Arlan's Department Store in Detroit, Michigan, he became an entrepreneur and started many successful companies, including Starmaker Entertainment which distributed the video rights to the Saturday Night Live library.
After living in New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Michigan, he was drawn to the peace and beauty of the southwest and settled in Scottsdale, Arizona in 1999. His family was at the top of the list of the things he loved, but golf, dogs, 12-step recovery, and Chinese food were clear runner-ups. He is survived by his wife Susann, four children—Robin, Abbe, Jaime, and Josh - and eight grandchildren. Donations in his loving memory can be made to the North Scottsdale Fellowship Club.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020