Kenneth B. Thayer
Phoenix - Kenneth B. Thayer, 77, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
He leaves his wife of 51 years, Martha (Mitchell) Thayer; his sons Duncan and Brian Thayer (wife Beya), his two grandsons Liam and Ian, and so many wonderful extended relatives and exceptionally close friends, all of whom Ken held close to his heart.
Born in Lapeer, MI on September 17, 1941 and raised in Flint, MI, the son of W.B. Thayer and Beatrice (Costello) Thayer, Ken's pride of his home state of Michigan followed him throughout his life.
Ken graduated from Flint Technical High School in 1959, where he played football, basketball, and baseball. His passion and talent for playing football lead him to Huron College where he played three years (winning three conference championships). His senior year Ken was selected team captain and made the SDIC All Conference team. Ken received his Bachelor's degree from Huron College with a major in Secondary education. He continued his education at Adams State University in Colorado, where he was a graduate assistant football coach while earning his Master's degree in education.
Ken came back to Flint after graduate school where he taught and coached in the Flint Community School District. He later took a teaching and coaching position with the Anchor Bay School District.
Ken met his wife Martha in Flint and they were married in 1968. Ken left his career in education to pursue a highly successful career in business, which would continue until retirement. His business career took Ken and Martha to Colorado and on to Arizona. Since 1972, Ken and Martha made their home in Arizona, raising their children in the east valley, and retiring in Payson to be close to the lakes of the White Mountains and his grandchildren in nearby Flagstaff.
Ken's passion for family, friends, football and fishing created a community of people that extends throughout the country, crossing generations, professions, and is inclusive of so many wonderful people. Ken's larger than life personality brought excitement, stimulation and comfort to all of us, he never missed an opportunity to find a way to support the people in his life.
Celebration of Life services will be held on August 10, 2019, 11:30am, at the Horizon Park Community Center, 15444 N. 100th St. Scottsdale, AZ with lunch to follow. We will also be celebrating Ken in Lapeer, MI on August 17, 2019 at 11:00am at the Lapeer Country Christian Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019