Kenneth Bartelson
1925 - 2020
Kenneth Bartelson

Scottsdale - Kenneth Bartelson, WWII veteran, passed away June 19, 2020 at the age of 95. Born to John and Tena Bartelson in 1925 on a farm near Harlan, Iowa. The family moved to Phoenix in 1940 where he graduated from Phoenix Union High school in 1943. He served as a radar operator in the Navy in the South Pacific during WWII. He retired from Monroe Systems for Business in 1986. Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Bobbie Lou; brother Leland, and sisters; Verlee Edens and Louise Robinson. He is survived by daughter Debbie Lynn (Barney), son David, granddaughter Sarah Lynn, and great grandson Bodhi. Graveside service will be held on July 1, 2020, 10:00 am, Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery, 2300 W. Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ 85009. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Bethany Lutheran Church. 4300 N. 82nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. Arrangements entrusted to Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary, Phoenix, AZ, 602-272-5639.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
6022725639
