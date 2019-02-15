Services
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Bernecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Bernecker


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Bernecker Obituary
Kenneth Bernecker

Scottsdale - Kenneth Carl Bernecker was born January 29, 1935 in Bay City, Michigan. He was predeceased by his parents Carl and Alice Bernecker, brother Donald Bernecker, and wife Christine (Anderson) Bernecker.

Ken worked for General Motors for over 30 years. After retiring, he and Christine moved to Scottsdale, Arizona and made many new friends through their love of golf. Ken's family and friends meant the world to him. He passed peacefully with loved ones by his side on February 11, 2019.

Ken is survived by his four children, Lynn (Brad) of Moorpark, California, Laurie (Dave) of El Cajon, California, Joseph (Kerrie) of Anthem, Arizona and Kathryn (Aaron) of Scottsdale, Arizona, his grandchildren; Mollie, Carl, Andrea, Matthew, Leslie, Annie, Vivienne, Chloe and Ben and a great granddaughter, Ari.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.