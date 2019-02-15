|
Kenneth Bernecker
Scottsdale - Kenneth Carl Bernecker was born January 29, 1935 in Bay City, Michigan. He was predeceased by his parents Carl and Alice Bernecker, brother Donald Bernecker, and wife Christine (Anderson) Bernecker.
Ken worked for General Motors for over 30 years. After retiring, he and Christine moved to Scottsdale, Arizona and made many new friends through their love of golf. Ken's family and friends meant the world to him. He passed peacefully with loved ones by his side on February 11, 2019.
Ken is survived by his four children, Lynn (Brad) of Moorpark, California, Laurie (Dave) of El Cajon, California, Joseph (Kerrie) of Anthem, Arizona and Kathryn (Aaron) of Scottsdale, Arizona, his grandchildren; Mollie, Carl, Andrea, Matthew, Leslie, Annie, Vivienne, Chloe and Ben and a great granddaughter, Ari.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 15, 2019