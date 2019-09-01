|
|
Kenneth Buckner Hines Sr.
Bowling Green, KY - Former Phoenix businessman Kenneth Buckner Hines Sr. (CPCU, AIM) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Bowling Green, KY following a short illness. Ken was born in Louisville, KY on September 11, 1934 to Captain Harry Duncan Hines and Eleanor (Pipe) Hines, the youngest of three boys raised in Bowling Green, KY.
Ken met the love of his life Barbara (Ford) Hines when they were juniors in high school, and they married in September 1954 and would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on September 4th, 2019. They were blessed with son Ken Jr. and daughter Laura, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Ken began work with the Hartford Insurance Company in 1960 in Cincinnati and over the course of 25 years with Hartford steadily rose through the corporate ranks to General Manager of the Arizona Regional office in Phoenix. Ken's career with the Hartford in the 1960s and 1970s progressed rapidly and the Hines family moved six times in 12 years. His insurance connections in Arizona presented him an opportunity to be his own boss and with colleague Larry Stuckey, Ken and Larry ran an independent insurance agency in Phoenix until the agency was sold after establishing itself as one of the most profitable in Arizona. Ken was most proud of the prestigious Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation he earned in 1968 and his Associate in Management (AIM) in 1973. He was the CPCU National Director for the Western Region from 1979 - 1982.
Ken was unselfish with his time and was so proud of being involved in key community growth decisions while a member of the Maricopa County, AZ Industrial Development Authority from 1980 to 1993. His connections to the Phoenix community were also evident in his long-time membership on the Lincoln Health Foundation board of directors from 1982 to 2003, serving as chairman from 1994 - 1997.
Ken and Barbara retired to Bowling Green in 2003 and reconnected with old high school chums and made new friends. Besides being an outstanding golfer, he was an instrument rated pilot, Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) member, Western Kentucky University Alumni, river historian, craftsman, writer, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, churchgoer, Cincinnati Reds fan, Duncan Hines historian (Duncan was his Great Uncle), and friend.
Ken is survived by his wife Barbara of the home, two children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. And a passel of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ken was proceeded in death by his mother and father, his brothers Harry and John and their spouses. In lieu of flowers any donations would be most welcome to the Bowling Green Salvation Army or the Friends of the L&N Railroad Depot. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 7th at 9:30am with service immediately following at 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Bowling Green, KY. Arrangements have been entrusted to the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019