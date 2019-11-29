Resources
Kenneth Clyde Stephens

Kenneth Clyde Stephens Obituary
Kenneth Clyde Stephens

Phoenix - Kenneth Clyde Stephens was born in Covina, California in June of 1921. He graduated high school in Redlands, California. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He graduated from California Polytechnic in San Luis Obispo, California. He retired from the Department of Agriculture in Los Angeles County. He was married to his beloved wife Jessie for thirty-one years. He moved to Arizona in 1978. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife Jessie, and later with his friend Shirley. In his later years he enjoyed ballroom dancing with his friend Shirley. He is survived by his sister Rita; step-daughter Ann; step-grandchildren Lisa, Laura and Steve; his step-great-grandchildren Ashley, Amanda and Michael; and his step-great-great-grandchildren Cole and Hayden. He was loved by all that met him and will be missed. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
