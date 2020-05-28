Kenneth Craig "KC" Rasmussen



Kenneth Craig "KC" Rasmussen, returned home to his Heavenly Father following a difficult, and thankfully brief, battle with cancer on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020 while surrounded by loving siblings. Uncle KC, as he was affectionately known by all, was born on August 10, 1950 in Mesa, AZ to Fran and Jim Rasmussen, who preceded him in death, and he is survived by siblings Sally DeWitt, Richard Rasmussen, Fritz Rasmussen, Irene Clevenger, Peggy Thomson, Robert Rasmussen, Tina Yates and Diane Daley along with loving nieces and nephews too numerous to list.



Uncle KC grew up in Mesa and graduated from Westwood High School in 1968 and was shortly thereafter drafted to serve the country he loved in the Vietnam War. As a helicopter gunner he was awarded "The Air Medal" in the US Army "For Meritorious Achievement While Participating In Aerial Flight". Unfortunately, parts of Vietnam remained with KC until the end.



Uncle KC had a large and kind heart and loved the people in his life but he especially loved his mother, Fran, and was proud to tell you so. Uncle KC was kind to all he met and little children adored him. He was quick to greet everyone with a warm smile under his glorious horseshoe mustache. Uncle KC was an avid reader, loved cartoons, gold mining, talk radio, country music and jazz, pepsi, popcorn and a good steak. His best time was spent with his beloved Australian Shepherds and his mules. KC was a pro at drywall hanging, spent many years in Hawaii and loved to scuba dive, could drive everything from a team of horses in a parade to a semi loaded with livestock. KC loves God and his Savior and has enjoyed serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. His Home Teaching companions and the families he visited are some of his favorite people and best friends.



Throughout his life, KC has always maintained a positive attitude and cheerful demeanor. He has been a great example of childlike love and serving his fellow man. His release from this life is joyous at the same time that he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Till we meet again.









