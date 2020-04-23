|
|
Kenneth Dale Voyles
Kenneth Dale Voyles passed away on April 14, 2020. Kenny, who was a good friend to almost everyone who knew him, was born on August 5, 1924 in Cedar Vale, KS. In 1935 his family moved to the Phoenix AZ area where he was to spend most of his life. When World War II broke out, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and signed up for V-12, a program designed to educate engineering students in the event the U.S. invaded Japan. After receiving his commission, the Navy sent him to Guam where he served as Chief Public Works Officer, rising to the rank of Lieutenant JG. Upon his release from active duty, he attended the University of Arizona which led to two significant accomplishments - one, he completed his engineering degree, and, two, and perhaps more importantly, he met Beverly who would be his beloved wife for 72+ years. After graduation he went to work for Salt River Project before being named Sales Manager for Ameron Southwest Pipe Division where he worked 37 years, eventually serving as Vice President and General Manager. Kenny especially loved hunting and fishing, most other sports, and the telling and re-telling of stories. He was preceded in death by his step-father (Clyde), his mother (Alta), and his brother (Leo). A great role-model, a devoted and loyal husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Kenneth is survived by Beverly; sons Mark (Joyce) and Larry (Donna); grandchildren, Daren (Michelle), Lena (Jack Husted), and Patrick (Danielle Boyd); and great grandchildren, Wyatt, Walker, and Wesley. Kenneth was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Memorial services are temporarily on hold as we await the lifting of restrictions on gatherings of people due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020