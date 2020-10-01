1/1
Kenneth Daniels
Kenneth Daniels

Mesa - Kenneth Leroy Daniels, 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Born in Reedsburg, WI, where he was a farmer and a carpenter. He and his family moved to Arizona in 1967, where he lived until his passing.

Ken was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a reserve officer for the Mesa Police Department and worked for Mesa Public Schools for 27 years as a carpenter and supervisor. After his retirement, he carried on his profession by repairing, remodeling, and building for friends and his church, First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Virginia, and his daughter Nancy, her husband Kenneth Hyde, and their children Christopher and Cayce and Cayce's daughter Piper, aged 3, his grandson William Daniels, his wife Megan and their 4 daughters, Ciara, Anastacia, Kaylee and Aubrey. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Heather and her husband Adrian Villalobos and their two children Adrian Jr. and Mercedez. He is also survived by his two sisters, Carol Nachreiner and Connie Sainsbury, and also sister-in-law Orphy Franke. He was preceded in death by their son, Randy Daniels and his parents William and Bertha Daniels and many more relatives and friends.

Kenneth loved helping people and never met a stranger. He loved his family dearly and his dog, Scooter.

There will be no memorial service at this time, but the family will have a private service.

Kenneth touched many lives. He was loved by many and will fondly be missed by all.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 1 to Oct. 11, 2020.
