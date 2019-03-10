|
Mr. Kenneth Duane Anderson
Auburn - July 2, 1956 - March 6, 2019
Kenneth Duane Anderson, Jr., born on July 2, 1956, in Sioux City, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He is survived by his step-father Jim Beal; siblings: Kristin Weaver (Hadley), Mitchell Anderson (Kimberly), Cameron Anderson (Julie), Traci Stewart (Jeff), and his beloved dogs Bravo and Zulu. He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth Anderson and Janice Beal as well as a sister Teri Rainwater and brother Dennis Anderson. Kenny leaves behind 14 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews who thought the world of him. Kenny lived in Arizona for most of his life before moving to Auburn, AL. He held professional positions such as a firefighter for the forestry service, commercial kitchen manager, owner/operator of his own lawn care business, and an ATM maintenance technician. Kenny, however, was most known for his sense of humor and adventurous spirit. He could often be found playing a highly competitive game of Wii Golf with his brother-in-law Jeff, offshore fishing with his brother-in-law Hadley, watching movies or reading historical books. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to his friends and family and will be sorely missed.
