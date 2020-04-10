|
Kenneth Eugene Bonar
Phoenix - With sorrow, the family of Kenneth Eugene Bonar announces his passing on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He died peacefully in Phoenix, Arizona from complications from cancer, after entering hospice care earlier in the year. Kenneth was born in Los Angeles, California on Oct. 22, 1948, the middle of five children.
After high school, Ken signed up for the Army and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. Returning from war he met his partner, Nancy Jean Smith, and they began creating puppets and performing together soon after.
Ken was a talented artist and skilled craftsman, a remarkable designer, sculptor, builder, and performer. He and Nancy had two children and he was a loving and generous father. He was the cofounder of the Great Arizona Puppet Theater, which grew from a small touring company to an award-winning theater and hub. Ken played a major role in renovating the theater's beautiful historic building in downtown Phoenix, hosting a puppetry museum and workshops, and bringing guest artists in from around the world. Ken took the audience of children seriously, and they adored the characters he created. Over the decades, millions of children laughed with joy and wonder during Ken's live performances, and his hundreds of puppets have delighted audiences in shows throughout Arizona, the country, and internationally.
Ken's family mourning his loss are his siblings, Daniel, Jodene, Jill, and Janice, and his nieces; his longtime partner, Nancy Smith; his daughters Laura and Gwendolyn Bonar, and his beloved grandson Waylon Kenneth Berry. Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Duane Bonar and Louise Hall, his nephews Daniel and Darryl Bonar, his brother in law Rick Nelson, his niece Holly Nelson, and countless devoted dogs and animals he loved and cherished all his life.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Donations in Kenny's honor may be made to the Great Arizona Puppet Theater at azpuppets.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020