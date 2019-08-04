|
Kenneth (Ken) Forrest de Masi
Mesa - Longtime Mesa resident, Kenneth (Ken) Forrest de Masi, passed away July 11, 2019. Ken was predeceased by his parents, Charles A. & Delphine E. de Masi and his oldest brother Michael. He is survived by his wife, Linda and sons, Adin and Orlando, as well as five grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Carla (Jim) and Laurie (Tom) and brothers, Charles (Linda), Daniel (Angel), Jonathan, and Martin (Dorothy). He will be missed by those who loved him and were inspired by him.
Born May 11, 1950, he grew up in Mesa. Graduating in 1968 from Westwood HS, he attended Arizona State University, earning a BA in History/Political Science as well as a teaching certificate in 1974. Later he completed his Masters degree at ASU. Ken taught at South Mountain HS, but the majority of his career was at Riverside HS in the Mesa Public School District.
Ken was active with the Arizona Council for the Social Studies, having served as president and on the Board of Directors, and was an active member of the Arizona Civics Coalition. He retired from teaching in 2012, but continued to work diligently for many civic and educational organizations.
He loved camping and was an inveterate reader and incorrigible raconteur, always at the ready with a slew of stories and hyperbole. We will remember his humor, kindness and generosity.
Please consider a donation, in his name, to: AZ Council for the Social Studies, PO Box 24839, Tempe AZ 85285.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019