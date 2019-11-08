|
Dr. Kenneth Frenton Currier
Dr. Kenneth Frenton Currier departed this world on October 31st 2019 in Madison Wisconsin. True to his amazing spirit, Kenny fought valiantly the effects of a weakening heart in recent years.
Kenny joins his father (Clifford) and sister (Karen) and is survived by his loving husband Dale Poteat, his mother Jeanette (Duncan) Currier, his sisters Kay Grimmett and Kim Freese, brothers-in-law John Grimmett and Tim Freese, nephews Justin Grimmett (wife, Daphne) and Kyle Freese (wife, Gianara), niece Kelsey (Freese) Barngrover (husband, Ben), great nephews Zane and Jack Grimmett, and great niece Maddalena Freese.
Kenny's full and accomplished life included undergraduate studies at Arizona State University and Ottawa University as well as graduate studies at Emporia State University where he received a master's degree. He also earned his PhD from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Kenny retired from Northeastern University in 2016 where he was an associate professor and counselor and where he worked tirelessly to develop the current rehabilitation counseling program.
Kenny's talents, interests, and passions were many, and there were few subjects in which he was not interested and well versed. He was a skilled golfer, avid reader, history buff, and fabulous cook. He loved his pup Benny and found joy in simple things, from mowing the lawn to appreciating all nature has to offer. He was truly passionate about learning and passed this enthusiasm on to his students and colleagues.
Kenny's love of life, infectious personality, wit, and highly developed sense of humor never faded. Though his seemingly boundless knowledge was one of the hallmarks of his personality and inspired those around him, it was his genuine kindness, compassion, and humility that drew others to him. He made those around him feel valued and important; we all felt a sense of well-being when in Kenny's company. His contagious, ever-present smile is truly unforgettable.
Thank you, Kenny, for all you gave to us- the memories, love, laughter, and joy. You will be deeply missed, though your spirit will be among us always and you will be loved forever.
There will be a memorial service for Kenny on November 30th at Valley Presbyterian Church at 11am. A celebration of Kenny's life will be held on December 1st from 1pm - 4 pm at 1519 W. Caribbean Lane in Phoenix
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2019