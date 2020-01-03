|
|
Kenneth Gerald Link
Tempe - Kenneth (Ken) Gerald Link, 91, of Tempe, Arizona passed away peacefully Monday December 30, 2019. Ken was born January 9, 1928 in the small farming community of Media, Illinois to Floyd and Gladys Link. He was the eight of nine children who all spent a great deal of their childhood, when not in school, helping on the family farm. It was during his high school years at Media Weaver High that he met his future wife, Marilyn Newman. Ken and Marilyn were married following graduation. It was a wonderfully happy marriage that lasted 59 years and produced two sons, David and Tom. Ken and Marilyn had been married for fourteen years raising the boys and working their farm when, in 1961, they made the momentous decision to move away from their small town roots and farming and start a new life, moving west and settling in Tempe, Arizona. Shortly after settling in a their new home, Ken and Marilyn found jobs working for Arizona's two largest public utilities; Arizona Public Service and Salt River Project. Careers that they would have success in right up to their respective retirements. Ken was an avid sports fan and proud to be a Sun Devil Football booster and season ticket holder. He was involved in many other aspects of Tempe Community service including coaching youth sports, being instrumental in establishing a Moose Lodge in Tempe, and was a charter member of the local King of Glory Lutheran Church. Ken was always a popular person with a great sense of humor and enthusiasm for the many projects he got involved in. Following retirement, Ken and Marilyn lived part of the year in Heber, Arizona where they were involved members of the community. Ken was preceded in by his wife Marilyn and is survived by his two sons David (Roxanne) and Tom, four grandchildren Malen, Lindsay, Heather and Andrew, six great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. A memorial service will be held at Green Acres Cemetery, 401 North Hayden Road Scottsdale, AZ on Tuesday, January 7th. There will be a short visitation period from 12 to 12:45 followed by a graveside service at 1:00. In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at 135 Parkinson's Avenue, Staten Island, New York 10305.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020