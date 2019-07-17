|
Kenneth Gilbert Valdespino passed peacefully on June 29, 2019 at the age of 89, Born on August 14, 1929 in Sunnyside, New York, where he spent his early years. A business transfer with General Electric Company brought him and his family to Arizona and eventually San Tan Valley. He served his country as a paratrooper during the Viet Nam war.
Ken was an avid sports fan playing many sports himself, with his favorite being tennis. He will always be remembered as an organizer and loved bringing people together whether it be a Friday night tennis gathering, a wine tasting party, duplicate bridge or a day at the river tubing the Salt.
Ken will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Virginia (Ginny) of 60 years, sons, Peter Kenneth and Paul Thomas, Granddaughter, Emily Valdespino and sister, Janice C. Smith and faithful companion Misty.
A Celebration of Life will be held in August. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley or .
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 17, 2019