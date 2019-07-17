Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Valdespino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Gilbert Valdespino


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Gilbert Valdespino Obituary
Kenneth Gilbert Valdespino passed peacefully on June 29, 2019 at the age of 89, Born on August 14, 1929 in Sunnyside, New York, where he spent his early years. A business transfer with General Electric Company brought him and his family to Arizona and eventually San Tan Valley. He served his country as a paratrooper during the Viet Nam war.

Ken was an avid sports fan playing many sports himself, with his favorite being tennis. He will always be remembered as an organizer and loved bringing people together whether it be a Friday night tennis gathering, a wine tasting party, duplicate bridge or a day at the river tubing the Salt.

Ken will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Virginia (Ginny) of 60 years, sons, Peter Kenneth and Paul Thomas, Granddaughter, Emily Valdespino and sister, Janice C. Smith and faithful companion Misty.

A Celebration of Life will be held in August. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley or .
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.