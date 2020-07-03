Kenneth Giovando
"Coach" Kenneth Giovando, was reunited with his son Brian Giovando and parents Lena and Bat Giovando in Heaven on June 25, 2020. He was born on November 30, 1944. Coach leaves behind his beloved "bride" of 54 years Arlene Giovando, his son Mike Giovando, daughters; Alayna Despain (David Despain), Jennifer Giovando, Emilee Giovando, and Julie Ainsworth (Eric Ainsworth), sister; Gerry Crocker, brother; John Giovando, six grandsons and ten granddaughters. He leaves a legacy of inspiration and love for all the athletes he coached and coached alongside over his 40-year career as a football coach. He worked tirelessly to use his talent as a coach and teacher to better the lives of anyone he came to know. He used his faith, passion, and unending humor to motivate and show love to his family, friends, and players. Most of all he loved his wife. "Hold the rope!"
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 12 Noon to 3:00 p.m. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4225 N 56th Street, Phoenix. Interment will be at Green Acres Cemetery. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com