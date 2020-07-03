1/1
Kenneth Giovando
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Giovando

"Coach" Kenneth Giovando, was reunited with his son Brian Giovando and parents Lena and Bat Giovando in Heaven on June 25, 2020. He was born on November 30, 1944. Coach leaves behind his beloved "bride" of 54 years Arlene Giovando, his son Mike Giovando, daughters; Alayna Despain (David Despain), Jennifer Giovando, Emilee Giovando, and Julie Ainsworth (Eric Ainsworth), sister; Gerry Crocker, brother; John Giovando, six grandsons and ten granddaughters. He leaves a legacy of inspiration and love for all the athletes he coached and coached alongside over his 40-year career as a football coach. He worked tirelessly to use his talent as a coach and teacher to better the lives of anyone he came to know. He used his faith, passion, and unending humor to motivate and show love to his family, friends, and players. Most of all he loved his wife. "Hold the rope!"

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 12 Noon to 3:00 p.m. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4225 N 56th Street, Phoenix. Interment will be at Green Acres Cemetery. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 3 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved