Kenneth Grant Skinner, 73, of Sun City West, Az passed away October 13, 2020. Kenneth was born April 24, 1947 in Safford, Az to Grant and Bernice Skinner. He attended school in Pinedale, Joseph City, Taylor and Holbrook.



He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of latter day Saints in the northern Indian Mission. Following his mission he served in the US Army in Vietnam. He had severe arthritis. He was preceded in death by his parents.



He is survived by his brother Lorin Skinner of Flagstaff and sister Janice Noble of Mesa, 14 nephews and nieces, 48 grand nephews and nieces.



Private graveside services will be at camp Navajo military cemetery in Belmont Tuesday Oct 27. Arrangements by Norvel Owens Mortuary in Flagstaff. No flowers please.









