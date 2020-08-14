Kenneth James Kaminski
Scottsdale - Ken Kaminski, 59, passed away on August 8, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was born on January 31, 1961 in Chicago, Illinois at Mercy Hospital and grew up in both Palos Park and Northbrook, Illinois. Ken graduated from Glenbrook North High School in 1979 and received his undergraduate degree from Bradley University and Masters Degree from Otis Parsons School of Design CA. On August 17th, 1985, Ken married the love of his life Nancy Rosen (Kaminski). Ken is survived by his wife Nancy, Father John, Brother Scott and Wife Cathy, Brother Paul, Brothers-in-law Al and wife Susan, Scott and wife Sue and many nieces and nephews - Kristine, Michael, Nicole, Joe, Jack, Scott, John, Amy and his faithful dogs Larry and Wrigley. Ken was loved and cherished by family, friends and colleagues around the world.
Ken started his professional art career at Gilmore Envelope Company in Los Angeles, California. He and his wife then moved east to New Jersey where Ken found incredible levels of creative and marketing success in the pharmaceutical industry working for pharma giants Johnson and Johnson, Schering-Plough and Merck. He received numerous awards and accolades for his designs.
In 2014, after a successful career in the pharmaceutical industry, Ken and Nancy moved from Long Valley, NJ to Cave Creek, AZ. Ken was an established fine artist and the move to Arizona provided him more time to pursue his love of painting. His painting idols were Willem de Kooning and Jackson Pollock both abstract expressionists, an art style Ken favored as his style of art. Ken had Gallery representation in New York City and Los Angeles.
He was a member of both the Panther Valley Country Club in NJ and the Boulders Golf Club in AZ. Ken and Nancy loved to golf and ski at resorts around the world. Ken loved his Chicago sports teams but was most passionate about his beloved Cubs, 2016 World Series Champions. However it was his love of the Rolling Stones that became his greatest musical joy. He and Nancy traveled the globe to watch The Stones play live.
Ken will be buried next to his Mother Nancy Noonan, grandparents and great-grandparents in Amboy, Illinois.
A private celebration of life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Valleywise Health Foundation, Behavioral Health at valleywisehealthfoundation.org
. Visit hansenmortuary.com
for online condolences.