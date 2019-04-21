|
Kenneth James Smithee born September 30, 1927 in Wabash, Indiana, passed away at age 91 on April 12, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Marlene of 60 years. He is survived by his daughters, Sherry Ann Smithee and Sandra Jean Rabuse (Ward); brother, Robert Smithee; sister, Patricia Moon; and grandchildren, Neal, Andrea, and Teresa Rabuse. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by family and friends. He was the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Director in the early 1960s and with others played a prominent role of expanding the park acreage to 93,000 acres. Those who wish may donate in Kenneth's name to the American Academy for Parks and Recreation Administration. His Internment of Ashes will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019