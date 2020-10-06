Kenneth Joseph Bond



Mesa - Kenneth Joseph Bond, a long-time resident of Mesa, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born September 4, 1931 to George Alma Bond and LaPrele Maeser Bond. He graduated from Mesa High School in 1949 and from Arizona State University in 1959 and 1965. He was a veteran of the Korean War and he loved his country! He served in LD 18 and 26.



Professionally, he worked as property insurance claims adjuster and examiner for 35 years. His work was primarily in Arizona, however he also spent time in Alaska in 1989-90 after the oil tanker spill in Glacier Bay, and in southern Florida in 1992 after Hurricane Andrew. He taught school at the Church College of New Zealand for four years.



As a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he had a strong, unwavering testimony of our Savior, Jesus Christ. He served faithfully as a missionary, teacher, and clerk. He was a beloved Bishop of the Prescott 1st Ward. He served as an ordinance worker in the Mesa Arizona Temple.



His personality was warm, welcoming, and good-natured. He kept a smile on his face, and a twinkle in his eye, as he extended a hand of friendship to all he met.



Kenneth is preceded in death by his dear wife of 57 years, Genevra Nelson Bond, his siblings Marian Mulkins, Karl Bond, Paul Bond and Joyce Leavitt. He is survived by his children Kent Bond, Diana (Dan) Glenn and Sharon (Matthew) Freeman, and grandchildren Kimberly (Ty) Buchannan, Nathan Glenn, Jacob Glenn, and great- granddaughter Everly Buchannan.



A visitation will be held on Friday, October 9th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Bunker Garden Chapel, 33 North Centennial Way, Mesa. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 10th at 10 a.m. at the Mezona Ward building, 1054 West 2nd Place, Mesa. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the City of Mesa Cemetery.









