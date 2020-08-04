1/
Kenneth L. Austin
Kenneth L. Austin

Mesa - Kenneth L. Austin, 89, passed away in his home on August 2, 2020. Ken was born on August 29, 1930 to Merritt and Ethel Austin, in Coopersville, Michigan.

He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. Shortly after his time of service, he left Michigan with his wife and first child and relocated to San Diego, California.

Ken received his degree in Accounting while working and raising a family of four kids. For many years he worked a full-time job while running his own Accounting/Tax business. Through the years Ken was involved in the music at church. He sang in many groups, adding his beautiful Tenor voice. In 1989 Ken moved to Arizona, where he stayed busy until selling his business in 2017. He was a hard-working, loving, family man. He will be missed by many.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Merritt and Ethel; his three siblings, Merritt Jr, Lois and Norma; his daughter, Carol Ruth; his granddaughter, Crystal Ann; and great-granddaughter, Kaytlynn Marie.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Vonita Austin; three children, Larry, Jane and Susan; 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; plus numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held for Ken on August 10, 2020 at 10:30 am, at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 E. Main Street, Mesa, AZ 85207






Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Memorial Gardens
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85207-8948
(480) 832-2850
