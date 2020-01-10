Resources
Kenneth L Killmon, Peoria, born in Fredericksburg, VA in 1929, passed December 19, 2019 following surgery. His life's passion was aviation: the Air Force in Okinawa; the CAP; Capital Airlines and its successor, United, retiring as Captain in 1989 after 34 years. He continued as a corporate pilot, as well as his own planes. Predeceased by wife Phyllis (PJ), survived by children Dennis (VA), Tj (FLA), and Kennette (VA), and his wife Sandra Nielsen.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
