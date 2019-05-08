|
Kenneth L. Novak
Phoenix - Kenneth L. Novak passed away at his home on May 04, 2019.
He graduated from Arizona State University with distinction, and was a North Phoenix area Realtor and investor.
He also had a great passion for classics and all types of automobiles.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Norman Simerdla.
He is survived by his loving sister, Norma Novak, and a great many close friends.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 16th 2019 at 3 p.m., located at Best Funeral Chapel 501 E Dunlap Avenue in Phoenix Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley or .
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 8, 2019