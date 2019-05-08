Services
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
501 East Dunlap Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 906-9600
Memorial service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Phoenix - Kenneth L. Novak passed away at his home on May 04, 2019.

He graduated from Arizona State University with distinction, and was a North Phoenix area Realtor and investor.

He also had a great passion for classics and all types of automobiles.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Norman Simerdla.

He is survived by his loving sister, Norma Novak, and a great many close friends.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 16th 2019 at 3 p.m., located at Best Funeral Chapel 501 E Dunlap Avenue in Phoenix Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley or .
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 8, 2019
