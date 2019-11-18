Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Radke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth L. Radke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth L. Radke Obituary
Kenneth L Radke

Phoenix - Kenneth L Radke passed into eternal life on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ at the age of 75. Ken was born on September 30,1944 and grew up in Lincoln, NE. He is survived by his 3 children and 8 grandchildren. Ken was a loving and character-driven man with a wonderful sense of humor and loved his grandchildren immensely. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A funeral Mass will be held for Ken on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Patrick's Catholic Community 10815 N 84th St. Scottsdale, AZ 85260.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -