Kenneth L Radke
Phoenix - Kenneth L Radke passed into eternal life on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ at the age of 75. Ken was born on September 30,1944 and grew up in Lincoln, NE. He is survived by his 3 children and 8 grandchildren. Ken was a loving and character-driven man with a wonderful sense of humor and loved his grandchildren immensely. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A funeral Mass will be held for Ken on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Patrick's Catholic Community 10815 N 84th St. Scottsdale, AZ 85260.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019