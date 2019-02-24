|
|
Kenneth Lawrence Klauser
Phoenix - Kenneth Lawrence Klauser, age 73, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his residence in Phoenix, AZ. He was born on March 8, 1945 to the late Roland and Maryann (Wetter) Klauser in Chicago, IL. Ken served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. On April 26, 1985 he married the love of his life Cookie Suhajda in Wheaton, IL. He enjoyed model Rail Roading, antique cars, and spending time with his family. Ken is survived by his loving spouse of 34 years, Cookie; three children, Amy, Michael, and Barbara; four grandchildren, Chloe, Bryan, Kayla, and Ruben; one great grand child, Isaac; and many other loving family and friends. Committal service with Military honors will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, March 8, 2019, at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ken's honor may be made to the Phoenix Rescue Mission at https://phoenixrescuemission.org/. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019