Peoria - 03-31-1952 to 04-24-2019



It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Kenneth Lee Welch Jr. Better known as "Kenny" to most. Kenny was born in Renton Washington and was the fourth child of six. At the age of 9, the family moved to Phoenix where Kenny attended Simpson and Palo Verde Elementary Schools. As a youth, Kenny was active in several sports and activities. He was a member of the local Boys' Club where he sang in the Boys' Club choir. Upon graduating elementary school Kenny attended Cortez High School. During his 4 years at Cortez, Kenny lettered in 3 varsity sports. Football, basketball, and baseball, with the 1970 baseball team reaching the state semifinals, as well as being an integral member of the 1970 9-win 1-loss football team which up to that time was the schools best win/loss record.



Upon graduating high school in 1971, Kenny married his grade school/high school sweetheart Cheri Angle with whom he remained married to for 46 years up to his passing. Together they raised 3 children, Aaron, Amber, and Autumn. Kenny was very active volunteering as a youth coach for the City of Peoria where he not only coached his children, but over the years, was a mentor to many youths.



After working in the air conditioning field for several years, Kenny went to work for the City of Peoria where he recently retired after 22 years of service. Kenny was a hardworking, deeply devoted family man, always putting others first. He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene since 1970. He loved the outdoors, camping trips and vacations with family and friends which gave him great joy. In his later years, he spent much of his time attending his grandchildren's, nephews, and nieces' activities, whatever they may be. In spite of his declining health, Kenny always made every effort to be there for them. "Give him an event and a folding chair" and he was happy. Kenny touched many lives throughout his journey and was admired and respected by those who knew him. He will leave a great void in the hearts of many.



Kenny is preceded in death by his mother Ramona Ann Welch, Father Kenny Lee Welch Sr. He is survived by his wife, Cheri Welch, Son Aaron (Patti) Welch, two daughters, Amber (Chris) McDuffee, and Autumn (Matthew) Lydic. Sisters Victoria Welch, Michelle Welch, Ramona (Randy) Lunsford, and two brothers, Creighton Welch and Timothy Welch. Kenny was also the proud grandfather of 7 grandchildren. Nixon Bradley Lydic, Troy Randall Lydic, Oakley Kenneth Lydic, Alexandria Kristyn Welch, Audrey James Welch, Dallas Floyd McDuffee, Ella Lee McDuffee. And was known as "Uncle Kenny" to several nephews and nieces, all of whom he loved dearly.



A celebration of Kenny's life will be Saturday the 4th of May at the Peoria Church of The Nazarene located at 7177 W. Thunderbird Rd. In Peoria AZ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Peoria Church of the Nazarene Youth Group.