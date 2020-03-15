|
|
Kenneth R. Johnson
Phoenix, AZ - Kenneth R. Johnson quietly passed away on March 9, 2020 at the age of 92. His loving wife, June, and grandson, Troy Tewers, welcomed him into heaven. Ken was born on October 30, 1927 in Gladstone, MN (on the outskirts of St. Paul) and is survived by his sister, Mildred Widmer, currently residing in Minnesota. Ken has six children—Eileen McDowell [Don], Sharon Hart [Gary], Tom Johnson [Lori], Julie Tewers [Kevin], Carolyn Press [Tom], and Dan Johnson [Jana]. Ken was blessed by God with 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Ken joined the Army in June of 1946, serving two years. On April 15, 1950 he married his beloved wife, June Thoele. Ken was very active in the Lutheran Church, faithfully attending seven churches and serving as the congregation's chairman at five of them. He had a love of music and was an accomplished tenor in all the church choirs his family attended. Ken was a soloist at many weddings and functions throughout his life. He is especially remembered for singing "The Lord's Prayer."
As his faith in Jesus was central to his life, he laid the foundation for his entire family, and will be deeply missed.
The Memorial Service for Ken will be held on April 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church (5600 W. Palmaire Ave. Glendale, AZ 85301). He will be laid to rest at Phoenix Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a memorial gift to Arizona Lutheran Academy - Financial Aid Endowment Fund (6036 S. 27th Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85041).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22, 2020