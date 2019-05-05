|
Kenneth Simmons
Phoenix - It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth (Kenny) Simmons announces his sudden passing on April 29, 2019, at the age of 86. Kenny was a Phoenix native who spent his entire life in the Valley of the Sun. During the Korean War he joined the Navy where he honorably served as a Medic. In 1954 upon completion of his service to our country, Kenny joined the Phoenix Fire Department and served his community for 38 years. He had a distinguished career and retired as a Captain in 1992. Captain Simmons championed and helped drive change in the use of and the development of consensus standards for the respiratory protection (S.C.B.A.) of Firefighters at the local and national level. Kenny served on the Selective Service Board from 1988-2008. Following retirement Kenny and his wife Dean teamed to volunteer at the Washington Adult Center and served as educators for the Area Agency on Aging in Medicare Fraud and Abuse along with helping seniors in the Benefits Assistance area.
Kenny will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend Dean of 46 years, his children and stepchildren, David, Mark (Rona), Mike (Tami), Linda and Jeff. Kenny will be forever remembered by his grandchildren, Amy, Brandon (Lacey), Jeffrey (Leanne), Jessica and his great grandchildren Brayden, Carter, Sutton and Maddox. Kenny was preceded in death by his father Billy Ray, mother Lucille, brother Bill (Pat), sister Jean (Don) and grandson Eric.
A Celebration of Kenny Simmons Life will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Shadow Mountain Funeral Home, 2350 E Greenway Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85022. A military honors ceremony will follow at 12:30 p.m., at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024.
Those who so desire may make a tribute donation to the @ https://act.alz.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019