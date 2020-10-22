Kenneth Stack
Phoenix - Kenneth James Stack (Ken), age 46, of Phoenix, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona along with his faithful dog Baxter after a tragic house fire. Ken was born on March 14, 1974 to John and Corine (Banks) Stack in Phoenix, AZ. He grew up in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and attended the University of Colorado, taking only 3 years to graduate with his Bachelor's of Science degree in business in 1995. After graduating, Ken decided to take his talents back to Phoenix, AZ where his mother & most of his extended family lived, briefly separating from his sister/best-friend/partner-in-fun, Tammie Stack Scheuermann who quickly followed Ken to Phoenix. A Financial Crimes Analyst for Charles Schwab for 23 years, Ken is better remembered for his considerable dancing skills. Ken was an avid sports fan. He loved playing Kickball (on the Kick Flairs) & Flag Football (on the Man Hamsters), although we suspect what he really loved wasn't necessarily the playing but instead the post game beer sessions with his teammates & friends. Win or lose, he loved his favorite football teams-- the Denver Broncos & his Fantasy Football team Drunken Monkey managed for 18 years in a league with his Uncle Mike (both of whom won championships under his watchful eye). Ken loved spending time with his family, like golfing & playing in epic poker games with his cousins Joe & Chris. Going to sporting events & concerts (especially ones with his dear departed Aunt Debbie)... if there was family fun to be had Ken was in the center of it. A loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, & friend, Ken was a big kid at heart who especially loved being an Uncle and spending time with his nephews Chance & Calvin & niece Lydia as they grew up. Ken truly was the life of the party-- his easy smile, crazy antics, & fun-loving ways are going to be sorely missed. Ken is survived by his mother Corine; father John & his wife Marilyn; sister Tammie & her husband Nate; Nephews & Niece Chance, Calvin, & Lydia; his Nana Joan Banks, step-siblings Amy (John), and Dan (Cindy), and many, MANY other loving family, friends, and step-nieces. Due to Covid-19 concerns no funeral services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please honor Ken's memory by sharing photos, videos and memories. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com