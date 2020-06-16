Kenneth Van Palmer
Kenneth Van Palmer

Kenneth Van Palmer, died June 13, 2020 in Mesa Arizona. A Public Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, June 19, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 830 E. Lehi Rd., Mesa, AZ 85203. To read the obituary in its entirety please visit www.owenslivingston mortuary.com.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
