|
|
Kennon Simington
- - Former Arizona resident Kennon Simington, 91, died September 8, 2019, at his home in Glendale, AZ.
There will be a Graveside Service at The National Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ, Monday, October 7, 2019, 1:30 PM.
Mr. Simington was born April 4, 1928 in Naples, Texas, to Everlena Walter and Harry Simington. Mr. Simington served in the United States Army during world War II, the Korean and Vietnam Conflict as a Microwave Technician and retired in 1966. He worked in Thailand, The Republic of China and in the United States. He is survived by his children Eric Simington, Kenneth P. Simington, Yvette Walker, Kennon Simington, Kennon Simington, Jr. seven grandchildren, and six great grands. He was preceded in death by two sons Zaddie Simington, and Saul Simington, and one daughter Julie Simington,
Condolences may be sent to 4613 W. Solano Dr. N., Glendale, AZ 85301-6240.
Please visit www.menkefuneralhome.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019