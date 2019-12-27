Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
539 E La Pasada
Goodyear, AZ
Kent Paul Klein was 56-years old who was born in the Chicago area. He died December 22, 2019 after a long illness in the Phoenix area. He was a chef in many of the area's finest kitchens and worked at Basha's. He is survived by wife Irene, sons Johnny and Peter, grandson Alex, mother Barbara, and sister Kimberly. Celebration of his life will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday December 30, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church at 539 E La Pasada, Goodyear, AZ 85338. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
