- - Kent Wayne Jackson passed peacefully near his home in Phoenix Arizona. He will be missed dearly by his family and so many great friends. Kent served in the Army during the Vietnam war. He struggled for many years with alcoholism which ultimately consumed him. He was a kind soul who touched the lives of many. He is survived by his dad, Ronald Wayne Jackson and three brothers, Blane, Vance, Bret, their wives, Beverly, Karen, Tammy and nine nephews and nieces. May God Bless his soul.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019
