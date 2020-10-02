1/1
Kevin Alex Romero
On Thursday, September 24, 2020, Kevin Alex Romero passed away at the age 51. Kevin was born July 8, 1969 in Tucson, AZ and was raised in Ajo, AZ where he graduated high school.

Kevin was a lifelong sports fan. In his youth, he participated in football, basketball, boxing, and his favorite, baseball. His favorite sports teams were the U of A Wildcats, San Francisco 49ers, and the NEW YORK YANKEES.

Kevin enjoyed his career as a heavy equipment operator and loved to spend time with family and friends. Kevin will be remembered for his big personality, sense of humor, contagious smile, love of holidays, and his tamales.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, David Ysidro Romero, and his mother, Esther Mae Childs. Kevin is survived by his wife, Paula Sigman, his sister Marsha Espinoza, his brother Michael Romero, his twin sister, Kim Cubillas, his sister Christian Romero, and his sister Destiny Ortiz.

A funeral service is scheduled to be held at the Full Gospel Fellowship, Ajo Church of God at 1900 N. 2nd Ave. Ajo, AZ on October 10, 2020 at beginning 10:00AM.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
