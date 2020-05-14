Kevin David Garrett
Kevin David Garrett

Vancouver, WA - Kevin David Garrett 54, of Vancouver Washington, passed away on Friday April 17th, 2020. Kevin was born on July 21, 1965 in Del Rio, Texas. His family moved to Scottsdale, Az in 1969.

He graduated from Chaparral High School. Kevin attended Arizona State University and graduated with a degree in business.

Kevin is survived by his parents, David J. Garrett, Jr of Hudson, Florida and Wanda Garrett of Scottsdale, Az. He is predeceased by his sister Ann.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
