Kevin James Learned
Kevin James Learned

Sun City West - Kevin James Learned, 66, of Sun City West passed away on November 1, 2020. He is survived by his spouse of 46 years, two sons, a daughter-in-law, four grandchildren and many other loved ones. Visitation on November 6, 2020 from 4pm - 6pm at Menke Funeral Home 12420 N 103 Ave, Sun City, AZ. Funeral mass on November 7, 2020, 10:00am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church 14818 W Deer Valley Dr, Sun City West, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities (https://www.catholiccharitiesaz.org/)/ Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
