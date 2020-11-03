Kevin James Learned
Sun City West - Kevin James Learned, 66, of Sun City West passed away on November 1, 2020. He is survived by his spouse of 46 years, two sons, a daughter-in-law, four grandchildren and many other loved ones. Visitation on November 6, 2020 from 4pm - 6pm at Menke Funeral Home 12420 N 103 Ave, Sun City, AZ. Funeral mass on November 7, 2020, 10:00am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church 14818 W Deer Valley Dr, Sun City West, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities (https://www.catholiccharitiesaz.org/
)/ Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com