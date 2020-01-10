Resources
Kevin Joseph Mystrom

Kevin Joseph Mystrom, 54, known as KJ by those close to him, passed away on January 3, 2020. He was born in Phoenix, AZ and attended Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, AZ. His love of Arizona kept him in the state as he enjoyed outdoor activities including dirt biking, boating, camping and spending time in the place he loved most, Christopher Creek, AZ.

After high school, his career took him into the food & beverage industry where he continued working for more than 30 years both in Arizona and San Francisco, CA.

Kevin is survived by: daughter Megan Mystrom and former spouse, Patti Mystrom-Mehl; brothers Kelly Mystrom (Chris), Ken Mystrom (Julie), Kerry Mystrom (Molli), Pete Adams (Gia), Chris Adams; sisters Kim Mystrom Walker (Tom), Kitty Delatorre (Chris), Lisa Jarrel (Homer); several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Dag.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, at Chaparral Park (5401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale; Central Ramada) from 2:00 - 9:00 p.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
