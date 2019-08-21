|
Kevin Krause
Chandler - Kevin J. Krause passed away on August 2, 2019. He was 60 years old.
Kevin was born on November 29, 1958 to John and BJ Krause in Mankato, Minnesota.
He leaves two sisters, Lori Krause Williams in Denver, Colorado and Lisa Krause Cusick in Dallas, Texas. His parents John and BJ live in Sun Lakes,along with his Aunt, Jeanine Krause.
After graduating from the University of Colorado with a degree in Biology he joined the pizza company Dominoes as a manager. He spent a few years in Alaska with Dominoes.
Always interested in the direction of technical problems he finally decided to go to a technical school. He entered Devry and graduated as a IT specialist
Kevin was a long time IT Specialist with Dignity Health in Phoenix
in their security department over 20 years.
He was a private gracious man, intelligent and capable. He was a friend by all who knew him. Good bye Kevin. Rest in Peace.
There will be a Private service.
We will all Miss him very much.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 21, 2019