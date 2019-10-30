|
Kevin L. Hoey
Peoria - Kevin L. Hoey, 61 years old, of Peoria, AZ passed away suddenly on Monday the 28th of October 2019. Kevin was born in Chicago, IL, April 15, 1958 the son of Patrick J. Hoey and Rose C. Hoey (nee, Piritano). His family includes his loving wife Marian Hoey (nee, Adams), his deceased son, Jason T. Hoey, his sister Patricia Covelli, (nee Hoey) her deceased husband Tony Covelli their 3 children and 2 grandchildren, and ex-wife Lynn Emerson (nee Males). Kevin enjoyed many music genres, his passions included hiking, gardening and cooking. On Wednesday, November 6, 2019 we will remember Kevin from 6-8 pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd. Peoria, AZ 85381. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to the . Please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com to share memories.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019