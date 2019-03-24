Kevin Lee Lynn



Phoenix - Kevin Lee Lynn, age 58, passed from this life following a very lengthy illness on March 17, 2019, at Banner Thunderbird Hospital in Glendale, Arizona.



Kevin was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on February 6, 1961, the firstborn child of the late Myron L. Lynn and Sharon K. Ames. The family resided in Phoenix throughout his childhood and formative years.



As a young adult, Kevin joined the United States Navy, ultimately serving as a sonar technician aboard the U.S.S. John Marshall, a nuclear powered fleet ballistic missile submarine, based in the Pacific. From stations in Apra Harbor, Guam; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; and San Diego, California, he participated in numerous deterrent patrols deep underwater for three-month intervals. These missions provided him with many great memories of his submariner experience and the camaraderie of his shipmates.



Following his service in the Navy, Kevin moved to Bellaire, Michigan, where he met his wife, Lisa, and where his two daughters were born. Learning the custom cabinetry trade early through working in his father's business, he became an accomplished cabinetmaker and pursued that line of work throughout his years in Michigan.



Kevin is survived by his wife, Lisa M., and daughter Nicole M. Lynn, both of Glendale, Arizona, and daughter Sarah R. Lynn and a grandson, Isaac, of Bellaire, Michigan. Additionally, surviving Kevin are his mother, Sharon Ames, of Tecumseh, Michigan, his brother Jeffrey S. Lynn and a nephew Casey, of Chandler, Arizona, and his sister, Jennifer (Jeff) Kreger, a nephew Jacob and a niece Jordan, of Adrian, Michigan.



A celebration of Kevin's life and an interment of cremains are planned for this coming summer. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019