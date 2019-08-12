Services
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
The Onyx Art Gallery;
1346 West Roosevelt Avenue
Phoenix, AZ
Kevin Leroy Gibbons


1974 - 2019
Kevin Leroy Gibbons

Phoenix - Kevin Leroy Gibbons passed away Friday July 26th, 2019 at Honor Health Hospital. He was born February 14th, 1974 in Maryville Tennessee; The adopted twin son of Kaye Eileen Christian and Larry Dean Gibbons.

Kevin was a very passionate person and skilled Artist. He loved creating art with various materials and produced fantastic pieces from sculptures and canvas art, to functional table lamps and house items. Kevin will be remembered as a brother, uncle, best friend, cousin, and nephew who loved his family and friends with all his heart.

To honor Kevin and his life, we will have his Memorial Celebration Friday August 16th at 6:00pm at The Onyx Art Gallery; 1346 West Roosevelt Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85007.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 12, 2019
