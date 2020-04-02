|
|
Kevin Michael Sandahl
Kevin Michael Sandahl was born October 24, 1980 in Phoenix, Arizona. He left to be with God on March 28, 2020. To know Kevin, was to love him. His road was never easy, but his triumphs were great. His zest for life and adventure filled his years with world travels, memories with his loved ones that spanned across states, and many a toast to good times. His journey took an unexpected turn six years ago after a fight for his life. That fight opened his eyes and his heart to opportunities he could have never imagined for himself. It led him to his greatest chapter where he married the love of his life, Melissa, and together they brought their daughter, Reese Parker Sandahl, into this world. The three of them built a beautiful life in Greer, Arizona where Kevin dedicated himself to bringing joy, comfort, and early morning elk sightings to the thousands of people who would visit. His legacy will stand the test of time. Kevin's love for his family gave him strength and purpose. Kevin is survived by his parents, Doug and Peggy Sandahl, his siblings, Kelli, Molly, Robert, Megan, Bridget and Caitlin, his wife, Melissa, and daughter, Reese. "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened." The family will offer a Mass and Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, there is a GoFundMe established for the care of Kevin's daughter, Reese (shorturl.at/gMPX7).
Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020